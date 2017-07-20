John Boyega has called out ‘Game Of Thrones’ for the lack of diversity among its cast members.
The ‘Star Wars’ actor has admitted he feels successful cult franchises like ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘Lord Of The Rings’ aren’t doing their bit when it comes to the portrayal of black characters, admitting he’s fed up with the lack of representation.
Speaking to GQ, John said: “There are no black people in ‘Game Of Thrones’. You don’t see one black person in ‘Lord Of The Rings’. I ain’t paying money to always see one type of person on-screen.
“You see different people from different backgrounds, different cultures, every day. Even if you’re a racist, you have to live with that. We can ruffle up some feathers.”
This isn’t the first time the lack of diversity in ‘Game Of Thrones’ has been called out, with casting director Nina Gold insisting last year: “We’re all trying to do castings that reflect real life, and real life is full of all sorts of different people. We’ve got to have them all.”
Similar comments to John’s were recently made by ‘Line Of Duty’ and ‘Westworld’ star Thandie Newton, who felt like there weren’t enough opportunities for her to act in the UK.
Earlier this year, she lamented: “I love being [home in the UK], but I can’t work. I can’t do ‘Downton Abbey’, can’t be in ‘Victoria’, can’t be in ‘Call the Midwife’.
“Well, I could, but I don’t want to play someone who’s being racially abused. I’m not interested in that, don’t want to do it.”