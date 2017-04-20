John Boyega has addressed Samuel L Jackson’s comments about the casting for the recent hit film ‘Get Out’ for the second time, revealing that he considered personally contacting the actor when they last hit the headlines.
It all began in March, when Samuel claimed the lead role in ‘Get Out’ should have gone to an African-American actor, instead of the black British star, Daniel Kaluuya.
“Daniel grew up in a country where they’ve been interracial dating for a hundred years,” Samuel said.
“What would a brother from America have made of that role? I’m sure the director helped, but some things are universal, but [not everything].”
At the time, John summed his feelings up in a simple tweet - “Black brits vs African American. A stupid ass conflict we don’t have time for” - but he’s now elaborated during an interview with ES Magazine.
“I love him but he didn’t have to go there,” he tells the publication. “I was actually going to send him a message to check that he’s cool. But look, I get it, I just think there’s no end result in black Brits and African Americans going back and forth at each other…
“I rate Sam and he’s always showed me love — he’s like a big unc — but, across the planet, the black experience is a layered one and his comments didn’t represent that.”
Shortly after John’s March comments, ‘Get Out’ star Daniel also responded frankly to Samuel.
“I’m dark-skinned, bro. When I’m around black people I’m made to feel ‘other’ because I’m dark-skinned,” he told GQ. “I’ve had to wrestle with that, with people going, ‘You’re too black’.
“Then I come to America and they say, ‘You’re not black enough’. I go to Uganda, I can’t speak the language. In India, I’m black. In the black community, I’m dark-skinned. In America, I’m British.”