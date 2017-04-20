John Boyega has addressed Samuel L Jackson’s comments about the casting for the recent hit film ‘Get Out’ for the second time, revealing that he considered personally contacting the actor when they last hit the headlines.

It all began in March, when Samuel claimed the lead role in ‘Get Out’ should have gone to an African-American actor, instead of the black British star, Daniel Kaluuya.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment John Boyega

“Daniel grew up in a country where they’ve been interracial dating for a hundred years,” Samuel said.

“What would a brother from America have made of that role? I’m sure the director helped, but some things are universal, but [not everything].”

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Samuel L Jackson

Shortly after John’s March comments, ‘Get Out’ star Daniel also responded frankly to Samuel.

Blumhouse Productions Daniel impressed critics and fans alike with his star turn in the film

“I’m dark-skinned, bro. When I’m around black people I’m made to feel ‘other’ because I’m dark-skinned,” he told GQ. “I’ve had to wrestle with that, with people going, ‘You’re too black’.

“Then I come to America and they say, ‘You’re not black enough’. I go to Uganda, I can’t speak the language. In India, I’m black. In the black community, I’m dark-skinned. In America, I’m British.”

