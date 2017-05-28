John Leslie is the latest celebrity to be mentioned in connection with a possible ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ stint in the summer.

The former ‘Blue Peter’ presenter is reported by The Daily Star to be in talks with producers about joining the next line-up, a move which would represent a huge boost in his bid to reboot his TV career.

John, who also presented ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘This Morning’, was one of the small screen’s most familiar faces until his career collapsed after a number of unfounded sexual abuse allegations were made against him.