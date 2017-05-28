John Leslie is the latest celebrity to be mentioned in connection with a possible ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ stint in the summer.
The former ‘Blue Peter’ presenter is reported by The Daily Star to be in talks with producers about joining the next line-up, a move which would represent a huge boost in his bid to reboot his TV career.
John, who also presented ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘This Morning’, was one of the small screen’s most familiar faces until his career collapsed after a number of unfounded sexual abuse allegations were made against him.
His career went south after Matthew Wright alleged on live TV that John was the unnamed personality described by Ulrika Jonsson as previously raping her in a hotel room.
Although Matthew later publicly apologised for the error, John faced more abuse allegations by other women before his name was cleared in court. A leaked sex tape sealed his downfall, and he later split with girlfriend Abi Titmuss.
The Daily Star’s source adds that a reported £75,000 fee is being discussed, saying: “John was approached a few months back. He always said he’d never do reality TV but he now feels that he’s got nothing to lose.”