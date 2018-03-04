Labour’s John McDonnell has suggested his Shadow Cabinet colleague Tom Watson should hand back half-a-million pounds in donations from Max Mosley.

Mosley, the ex-Formula One boss, has faced condemnation in the last week after the Daily Mail and Channel 4 News found a 1961 election leaflet that suggested immigrants were bringing disease to the UK and threatening jobs.

The pamphlet said it was “published by” Mosley, the agent in the Manchester Moss Side by-election for the candidate of the Union Movement. In an astonishing interview on Channel 4 News, Mosley repeatedly asserted he was not a racist - though admitted some of the comments published in the leaflet were.

The Labour Party has since said it will accept no more donations from Mosley, but pressure has been mounting on Watson, the party’s deputy leader, to return the money he had already been gifted.

On Sunday, McDonnell, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor, said Watson should “consider” his relationship with the privacy activist “and the finances as well”.