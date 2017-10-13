A man has admitted seriously injuring a woman and her cousin after acid was thrown at them through a car window.
Resham Khan and Jameel Mukhtar suffered severe burns on their faces and bodies following the attack on Khan’s 21st birthday in June.
John Tomlin of Canning Town pleaded guilty to two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) following the incident in Beckton, east London.
The 25-year-old denied two charges of causing GBH with intent during his appearance at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday.
Tomlin is due to go on trial on 27 November.
Khan, an aspiring model and business management student from Manchester University, has been chronicling her recovery from her hospital bed via Twitter.
She suffered burns to her arms, legs, face, shoulder and was temporarily blinded in her left eye. Mukhtar was temporarily placed in an induced coma with first degree burns across his whole body and face.