    13/10/2017 16:33 BST | Updated 13/10/2017 16:45 BST

    John Tomlin Admits Throwing Acid At Model On Her 21st Birthday

    But he denied two charges of causing GBH with intent.

    A man has admitted seriously injuring a woman and her cousin after acid was thrown at them through a car window.

    Resham Khan and Jameel Mukhtar suffered severe burns on their faces and bodies following the attack on Khan’s 21st birthday in June.

    John Tomlin of Canning Town pleaded guilty to two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) following the incident in Beckton, east London.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    John Tomlin is due to go on trial on 27 November 

    The 25-year-old denied two charges of causing GBH with intent during his appearance at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday.

    Tomlin is due to go on trial on 27 November.

    GoFundMe
    Resham Khan and Jameel Mukhtar were attacked in June on Khan's 21st birthday 

    Khan, an aspiring model and business management student from Manchester University, has been chronicling her recovery from her hospital bed via Twitter.

    She suffered burns to her arms, legs, face, shoulder and was temporarily blinded in her left eye. Mukhtar was temporarily placed in an induced coma with first degree burns across his whole body and face.

    GoFundMe
    Khan was left with burns to her face, arms, legs and shoulder
    Twitter
