Judi Dench Tells Older People Not To Give Up On Their Sex Lives

Dame Judi Dench has shared opened up about her sex life, during an interview about her new film ‘Victoria And Abdul’.

The biopic charts the story of Queen Victoria’s relationship with an Indian clerk, Abdul Karim, during the later stages of her life.

Dominique Charriau via Getty Images Dame Judi Dench

While there has never been any proof that the monarch and Abdul had a sexual relationship, their correspondence often included talk of intimate moments and sometimes sexual positions.

Ahead of its release, Dame Judi has spoken candidly about her own life, sharing some wise advice for “the older reader”.

She told Radio Times: “Well, of course, you still feel desire. Does that ever go?

“To the older reader, I would say: ‘Don’t give up.’”

Judi has been in a relationship with David Mills since 2010 and the couple met when David asked the actress to open a new area of his wildlife centre, which is near her home.

The romance came nine years after the death of Judi’s husband, Michael Williams, and she later revealed that finding love again “never even for a second occurred to me, not for a single second”.

“I wasn’t even prepared to be ready for it,” she told The Times Magazine in 2014. “It was very, very gradual and grown up. We got together, in a way, through the animals. It’s just wonderful.”

Read Judi’s full interview in the latest issue of Radio Times.

Celebs Proving 70's The New Going Out