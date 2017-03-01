Julia Hartley-Brewer has has sparked anger for attacking actress Emma Watson for posing for a “topless” photo to promote her new film.

The columnist mocked Watson for simultaneously being an unapologetic feminist and appearing in a candid shot wearing a see-through top.

The picture was part of a photo series by US magazine Vanity Fair. Watson is this month’s cover star.

Hartley-Brewer posted a picture of the Sun newspaper’s coverage, which splashed a shot of the former Harry Potter star it described as “topless” on page three.

She wrote: