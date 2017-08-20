Julian Cadman, a seven-year-old dual British-Australian national, was killed in the Barcelona terror attack, Catalan police have confirmed.

His family said: “We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts.”

Julian had been declared missing following Thursday’s van attack, which killed 13 and injured more than 100.

Hopes faded for Julian’s wellbeing after his father completed a 22-hour journey from Australia to Spain on Saturday.

Andrew Cadman was reportedly taken straight to a police forensic centre, which includes a mortuary, after arriving in Barcelona from Sydney.

And false reports suggested the missing boy, born in Tunbridge Wells in Kent, had been found were dismissed by police who said “all the victims and injured have been located”.

Julian’s mother Jumarie Cadman remains in hospital with broken limbs following the attack on the famed Las Ramblas walkway.

The 14 dead overall, 13 from Barcelona and one from a second attack in Cambrils, and 100 injured, hail from 34 countries including England, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Australia, Canada, France and China and the US.