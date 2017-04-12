Jupiter’s Great Red Spot has a disorderly counterpart that lurks in the planet’s high altitude thermosphere. Discovered by astronomers at Leicester University, the so-called Great Cold Spot spans thousands of miles and is thought to have formed from the planet’s spectacular auroras.

The lead astronomer behind the discovery, Dr Tom Stallard, described the Great Cold Spot as “more volatile” than the “slowly changing” Great Red Spot:

“It changes dramatically in shape and size over only a few days and weeks, but it has re-appeared for as long as we have data to search for it, for over 15 years. “That suggests that it continually reforms itself, and as a result it might be as old as the aurorae that form it – perhaps many thousands of years old.”

The Great Cold Spot is at least 200 Kelvin cooler than the surrounding atmosphere, which ranges from 700 Kelvin (426C) and 1000K (726C)

The planet’s magnetic field forms polar auroras that drive heat around its atmosphere. Up in the thermosphere, at the boundary of space, this process causes cooling that is believed to drive the vortex now dubbed the Great Cold Spot.