The first trailer for ’Jurassic World: The Last Kingdom’ has been revealed, giving fans a glimpse at Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum in action.

The hotly-anticipated sequel to the 2015 reboot will arrive in cinemas next summer and will, once again, see its heroes face off against uncontrollable dinosaurs.

Director J A Bayona previously revealed the film will feature more animatronics than its predecessor, following criticism from fans over the use of too much CGI.

Referring to a clip that was posted online last month, he told the Independent: “You can tell seeing Chris [Pratt] that he was acting in front of something real even though that shot is CGI – but there was a puppet that looked exactly like Blue, so you can tell by the performance that he’s moved by the real thing.