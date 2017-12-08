All Sections
    ‘Jurassic World: The Last Kingdom’ Trailer: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum Return In First Look Clip

    🎬

    08/12/2017 13:03 GMT

    The first trailer for ’Jurassic World: The Last Kingdom’ has been revealed, giving fans a glimpse at Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum in action.

    The hotly-anticipated sequel to the 2015 reboot will arrive in cinemas next summer and will, once again, see its heroes face off against uncontrollable dinosaurs.

    Director J A Bayona previously revealed the film will feature more animatronics than its predecessor, following criticism from fans over the use of too much CGI.

    Referring to a clip that was posted online last month, he told the Independent: “You can tell seeing Chris [Pratt] that he was acting in front of something real even though that shot is CGI – but there was a puppet that looked exactly like Blue, so you can tell by the performance that he’s moved by the real thing.

    “I think the combination is the secret for success – when you can combine CGI with animatronics in the same scene and there’s a moment where you can trick the audience so they don’t know what they’re watching.”

    Watch the ‘Jurassic World: The Last Kingdom’ trailer above.

