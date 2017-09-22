All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    22/09/2017 11:13 BST | Updated 22/09/2017 11:17 BST

    Kaia Gerber And Gigi Hadid Dress Up As Giant Bouquets Of Flowers For Moschino At Milan Fashion Week

    'Florals? For spring? Ground-breaking.'

    A spring/summer trend for florals is about as unexpected as Kylie Jenner bringing out another lip kit.

    But Jeremy Scott actually managed to find a way to make us shocked to see flowers on the Moschino runway at Milan Fashion Week.

    Kaia Gerber (the daughter of Cindy Crawford) and Gigi Hadid heroically managed to keep poker faces while dressed as giant bouquets on Thursday 21 September.

    Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
    Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on 21 September 2017.

    Not advisable for hayfever sufferers.

    Catwalking via Getty Images

    You’ll need to fill your thigh highs with water if you don’t want to suffer an afternoon droop.

    MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images
    Catwalking via Getty Images
    Catwalking via Getty Images

    After something a little more wearable? This leather, My Little Pony, tutu combo is (a bit) more likely to pass your work’s dress code.

    Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:women's fashionModelsFashion Weekgigi hadidmoschinoMilan Fashion Weekkaia gerberJeremy Scott

    Conversations