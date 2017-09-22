A spring/summer trend for florals is about as unexpected as Kylie Jenner bringing out another lip kit.
But Jeremy Scott actually managed to find a way to make us shocked to see flowers on the Moschino runway at Milan Fashion Week.
Kaia Gerber (the daughter of Cindy Crawford) and Gigi Hadid heroically managed to keep poker faces while dressed as giant bouquets on Thursday 21 September.
Not advisable for hayfever sufferers.
You’ll need to fill your thigh highs with water if you don’t want to suffer an afternoon droop.
After something a little more wearable? This leather, My Little Pony, tutu combo is (a bit) more likely to pass your work’s dress code.