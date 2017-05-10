Katie Piper may be having her life story turned into a film, but she has admitted she will probably never watch it.
The TV presenter, who was the victim of an acid attack back in 2008, made an appearance on ‘BUILD’ on Wednesday (10 May), where she spoke about plans for her experiences to be put on the big screen.
However, speaking to HuffPost UK’s Matt Bagwell, Katie said she was unsure if she would want to relive some of her more traumatic life experiences.
“A while ago, someone bought the rights to the story - that was a long time ago and it sort of went a bit further in discussions, but I don’t really know if it’s actually going to happen,” she explained. “It’s a bit of a weird one.
“I don’t even know if I would go and watch it, because it’s quite dark in places. I don’t know if I want to relive that myself.
“Maybe I’ll just go for the free drinks at the end,” she added.
During the chat, Katie opened up about how she approaches the sensitive subject of her burns with her three-year-old daughter.
“My body has got quite a lot of scars on so when she sees me in the bath she says ‘oh what’s happened? ‘Are you ok?’” she explained.
“And I’ll be like ‘no, it happened ages ago, I got burnt,’ and then she says ‘I want to kiss it better’ [and she] kisses it better.
“I’m sure in a couple more years it will expand and she’ll ask more,” she added.
