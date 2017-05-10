Katie Piper may be having her life story turned into a film, but she has admitted she will probably never watch it.

The TV presenter, who was the victim of an acid attack back in 2008, made an appearance on ‘BUILD’ on Wednesday (10 May), where she spoke about plans for her experiences to be put on the big screen.

However, speaking to HuffPost UK’s Matt Bagwell, Katie said she was unsure if she would want to relive some of her more traumatic life experiences.