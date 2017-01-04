Katie Price Unleashes Jordan (Again) During X-Rated ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Interview

Katie Price might be relatively tame on the ‘Loose Women’ panel, but she was a whole lot more x-rated as a guest panelist on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ on Monday night.

The former glamour model didn’t hold back on the detail when discussing the infamous sex tape she made with her ex-boyfriend, Dane Bowers.

Channel 5

The mum-of-five starred in the homemade movie with the former Another Level singer 15 years ago, when she was six months pregnant.

When host Rylan Clark Neal asked her about the sex tape new housemate Ray J made with Kim Kardashian, Pricey suggested that maybe it was time for her to film a new one.

“Maybe I’d better do a new one, without a toe in there,” she joked (we think).

When fellow guest Joe Swash admitted he had watched it, Katie responded: “I haven’t, I was six months pregnant with a swollen clitoris... I’m not interested.”

Wow.

Peter Jordan/PA Archive Katie with her ex, Dane Bowers

Katie also opened up about housemate Calum Best, who she had previously shared the ‘CBB’ house with in 2015.

“I know what Calum’s like outside,” she said. “And by the way, he says about me fisting, he forgets to say I spat in his mouth didn’t he?”

Ian West/PA Wire Calum Best is back in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house.

The 38-year-old’s x-rated comments come just weeks after she made an eventful personal appearance at a staff Christmas party.

Katie was paid a reported £13,000 to host the EnergySave Christmas party with her ex Dane Bowers, but ended up with her making a drunken speech and exposing her breasts in the toilets of the venue.

Following the bash, the boss of EnergySave, Jason Rowan, reportedly demanded she handed back her £13,000 fee.

Katie Price's Most Memorable Moments

Katie Price's Most Memorable Moments 1 of 35 Katie Price's Most Memorable Moments Katie secured her place as a permanent tabloid staple on the third series of 'I'm A Celebrity', where she met her future husband Peter Andre. Share this slide: Rex/ITV