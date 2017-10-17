A year ago, we caught up with Katie Price at the launch of her autobiography ‘Reborn’, to play a round of Celebrity Word Association, where we threw out some of the names of the famous faces she’d crossed paths with, and she told us the first thing that came into her head.
Well, on Tuesday (17 October), Katie appeared at another of her infamous photo-calls (this one featured fire-eating and a phoenix-inspired dress to coincide with her new novel ‘Playing With Fire’), and we couldn’t resist another round, to find out her thoughts on a range of other stars.
As well as her ‘Loose Women’ colleagues like Janet Street-Porter, Ruth Langsford and Saira Khan (the latter of whom she needed a bit of a reminder over…), we also asked for her thoughts on Chris Hughes (who she was surprisingly diplomatic about) and Ben Stokes (not so much).
Watch our game of Celebrity Word Association with Katie Price in the video above.
Katie Price’s eleventh novel, ‘Playing With Fire’ is available from Thursday (19 October), and is available from Amazon.