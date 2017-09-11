Katie Price has dived back into the dating scene by signing up to a new app, just weeks after splitting from her third husband, Kieran Hayler.

The former glamour model has signed up to Huggle in the hope of finding herself a new man.

HGL via Getty Images Katie Price

The 39-year-old told her Twitter followers: “Onwards and upwards! The girls are telling me to get on Huggle. Gonna give it a go! It’s my new approach.”

Last month, the ‘Loose Woman’ star announced she is divorcing Kieran, after he admitted to having another affair with their children’s nanny Nikki Brown, for over a year.

She had previously forgiven him for having affairs with her close friends Jane Pountney and Chrissy Thomas in 2014.

Katie and Kieran have two children, Bunny and Jett, together, while she has two kids, Princess and Junior from her marriage to Peter Andre.

She is also mum to 15-year-old Harvey, who was born after her relationship with footballer Dwight Yorke.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Kieran Hayler and Katie split last month.

It’s been a tough few weeks for Katie, who has admitted she fears having a breakdown, amid the current heartbreak in her personal life.

Just a week after announcing she is heading to the divorce courts again, Katie revealed her mum had been diagnosed with a terminal lung condition, and had also miscarried her sixth child.

