Katie Price's Husband Kieran Hayler Reveals Heartbreak After She Claims She's Ready To Date Again

Katie is divorcing her husband of four years after he admitted to another affair.

12/09/2017 10:32
Ash Percival Entertainment Editor

Katie Price’s husband Kieran Hayler has shared his heartbreak, after she admitted she is ready to start dating again.

The ‘Loose Women’ star announced she was seeking a divorce from her third husband last month, after discovering he’d had another affair.

Weeks later, she tweeted she was ready to date again, claiming her friends were signing her up to an app to find a new suitor. 

Katie Price and Kieran Hayler are divorcing

Upon hearing the news, Kieran took a screengrab of Katie’s tweet and and added numerous heartbroken emoijs to it, before posting it on Instagram Stories. 

Katie had previously forgiven Kieran for having affairs with her close friends in 2014.

Kieran posted a heartbroken message on Instagram

It’s been a tough few weeks for the star, who has admitted she fears having a breakdown, amid the current heartbreak in her personal life.

Just a week after announcing she is heading to the divorce courts again, Katie revealed her mum had been diagnosed with a terminal lung condition, and had also suffered a miscarriage.

