Katie Price’s husband Kieran Hayler has shared his heartbreak, after she admitted she is ready to start dating again.
The ‘Loose Women’ star announced she was seeking a divorce from her third husband last month, after discovering he’d had another affair.
Weeks later, she tweeted she was ready to date again, claiming her friends were signing her up to an app to find a new suitor.
Upon hearing the news, Kieran took a screengrab of Katie’s tweet and and added numerous heartbroken emoijs to it, before posting it on Instagram Stories.
Katie had previously forgiven Kieran for having affairs with her close friends in 2014.
It’s been a tough few weeks for the star, who has admitted she fears having a breakdown, amid the current heartbreak in her personal life.
Just a week after announcing she is heading to the divorce courts again, Katie revealed her mum had been diagnosed with a terminal lung condition, and had also suffered a miscarriage.
Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I feel like I am in shock and I don’t know what I am doing, what I am feeling. This isn’t a normal situation. To go through so much in such a short time is stressful.
“It is difficult to cope. I don’t know how I am doing it. But I don’t want to be a victim. I am a survivor.
“But I do worry what tomorrow brings. I worry I will wake up and have some kind of breakdown, that it will all become too much.”
Last week, Katie’s mum, Amy - who has a life expectancy of three to five years after being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - admitted she is worried about how her daughter is coping with all that is going through.