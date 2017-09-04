Katie Price has thanked her fans for their support, after revealing that her mum, Amy, has been diagnosed with an incurable lung condition.

The reality star and ‘Loose Women’ presenter shared the “shocking” news in a statement on her Twitter page over the weekend, revealing the average life expectancy of sufferers is three to five years.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock ﻿Amy and Katie Price

She wrote: “Just to clarify for all of you reading. My mum has been diagnosed with a lung disease called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) there is unfortunately no known cure for this.

“As a shock to us all, me and my family are proud to be supporting the British Lung Foundation to help support awareness and raising funds for research of IPF.”

Praising her mum’s bravery in the face of her illness, Katie added: “My mum is a fighter. She is working out every day, going to work and living life to the full… please help us in supporting the British Lung Foundation so we can make a difference.”

Thanks for everyone's supportive messages ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kBSWW9eU84 — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) September 2, 2017

The news comes at a particularly turbulent time in Katie’s personal life, as she recently spoke out to reveal she was seeking a divorce from husband of four years, Kieran Hayler, following another alleged infidelity with their nanny.

While the nanny has spoken out to deny these accusations, Kieran gave an interview over the weekend, admitting to being unfaithful once again.

He told The Sun On Sunday: “What I’ve done to Katie makes me sick. It’s unforgivable. Katie is stunning and knows I didn’t do any of this because of her.

“Katie is different at home to the celebrity you see on TV, she’s vulnerable and I hate myself for what I’ve done to her.”

