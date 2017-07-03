All Sections
    03/07/2017 11:27 BST | Updated 03/07/2017 12:56 BST

    Katie Rough: Girl, 16, Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter

    Katie had severe lacerations to her neck and chest.

    A 16-year-old girl has pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court to the manslaughter of seven-year-old Katie Rough.

    Katie was found with severe lacerations to her neck and chest on a playing field in York in January and died later in hospital.

    The girl appeared via video link at Leeds Crown Court where she pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility. 

    SWNS
    Katie Rough died in hospital after the attack 

    In February, hundreds of mourners donned rainbow-coloured accessories to celebrate Katie’s life at her funeral at York Minster.

    Around 400 people packed into the cathedral for a service led by the Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu.

