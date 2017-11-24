Katie Rough Killer Jailed For Life For Manslaughter

A teenager who killed a seven-year-old girl in a park has been given a life sentence for manslaughter.
A judge at Leeds Crown Court ordered the 16-year-old must be detained for a minimum period of five years.
Katie Rough was found with severe lacerations to her neck and chest on a playing field in York in January and did not respond to frantic attempts to revive her.
A judge heard earlier this year that she actually died from being smothered by her attacker, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
The court also heard that the teenager was found standing in a cul-de-sac in a York suburb, covered in blood and carrying a blood-stained Stanley knife as she rang 999 to tell police what she had done.
The girl denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at a hearing in July. The plea was accepted by the prosecution.
In February, hundreds of mourners donned rainbow-coloured accessories to celebrate Katie’s life at her funeral at York Minster.
Around 400 people packed into the cathedral for a service led by the Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu.