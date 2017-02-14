Jim Smeal/Rex/Shutterstock Katy Perry

It now looks as though Britney has responded to the controversy, though rather than calling out Katy directly, the ‘Baby One More Time’ singer has kept it classy, with an appropriately-timed Bible quote.

Sharing an image of two hands forming a heart shape, she cryptically tweeted: “Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart.” Nice.

The quote is one Katy may well be familiar with, given that she was raised Christian by two pastor parents, and even has the name ‘Jesus’ tattooed on her wrist. Speaking to E!’s Ryan Seacrest as she made her way into this year’s Grammys, Katy joked that she’d been “taking care of her mental health” during her time away from the spotlight, adding: “[It’s been] fantastic… I haven’t shaved my head yet.” Clearly sensing she was onto a winner, Katy then repeated the joke in an interview with CBS, this time suggesting that she’d been through so many hair colours, all that would be left would be shaving her head, which she remarked she was “saving for a very public breakdown”. While in recent years Britney has kept herself pretty much out of trouble and celebrity dramas, she did previously throw shade at Iggy Azalea, after the two collaborated on the track, ‘Pretty Girls’. When the Australian rapper suggested Britney may have been the reason the song failed to set the charts alight, she fired back with a shady allusion to Iggy’s cancelled tour, writing: “Can’t wait to get back to Vegas. So thankful I have shows for the rest of the year to look forward to... #YouWantAPieceOfMe.”