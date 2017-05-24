Katy Perry's Carpool Karaoke Serves As A 13-Minute Reminder Of What A Brilliant Pop Star She Is

From the minute Katy Perry was announced as the latest star to take part in James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, we knew we were in for a treat, and sure enough, she hasn’t disappointed.

The singer took James on a whistle-stop tour through her back catalogue, which also served to remind us what a brilliant pop star she is.

Katy belted out classics including ‘Firework’, ‘Dark Horse’, ‘Roar’ and ‘I Kissed A Girl’ as she jumped in James’ car for his popular ‘Late Late Show’ sketch.

She also gave new tracks ‘Bon Appétit’ and ‘Swish Swish’ an airing, with the latter particularly causing a stir.

It’s thought the song is a diss track aimed at Taylor Swift, given the pair’s tumultuous history, and Katy did nothing to deny that theory during her ‘Carpool Karaoke’.