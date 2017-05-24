Katy Perry's Carpool Karaoke Serves As A 13-Minute Reminder Of What A Brilliant Pop Star She Is

From the minute Katy Perry was announced as the latest star to take part in James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, we knew we were in for a treat, and sure enough, she hasn’t disappointed.
The singer took James on a whistle-stop tour through her back catalogue, which also served to remind us what a brilliant pop star she is.
Katy belted out classics including ‘Firework’, ‘Dark Horse’, ‘Roar’ and ‘I Kissed A Girl’ as she jumped in James’ car for his popular ‘Late Late Show’ sketch.
She also gave new tracks ‘Bon Appétit’ and ‘Swish Swish’ an airing, with the latter particularly causing a stir.
It’s thought the song is a diss track aimed at Taylor Swift, given the pair’s tumultuous history, and Katy did nothing to deny that theory during her ‘Carpool Karaoke’.
Speaking to James about their feud, Katy said: “There’s a situation. Honestly, it’s really like... she started it and it’s time for her to finish it.”
Addressing claimed the fall-out happened when Taylor stole Katy’s backing dancers for her ‘Red’ tour, she continued: “It’s so crazy. They asked me before they went on [Taylor’s] tour if they could go… and I was like, ‘yeah, of course, I’m not on a record cycle… get the work and she’s great. But I will be on a record cycle probably in about a year, so be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract, so you can get out if you want to join me’.
“So that year came up, right? And I texted all of them because I’m very close with them. And they [spoke to their management], and they got fired.”
Katy went on: “I tried to talk to [Taylor] about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me… It was a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me and it’s like ‘OK, cool cool cool, that’s how you wanna deal with it?’ Karma.”
Katy then revealed that while she was “ready for that [bullshit] to be done”, Taylor should be aware of “the law of cause and effect”, insisting: “You do something, and there’s going to be a reaction. And trust me, daddy. There’s going to be a reaction. It’s all about karma, right?
“I think personally that women, together, not divided, and none of this petty shit… women together will heal the world.”
Watch Katy Perry’s Carpool Karaoke in full in the video above.