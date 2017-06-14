Diplo has found a positive way of addressing the fact Katy Perry wasn’t overly complimentary about his bedroom skills.

While chatting to James Corden on her 48-hour livestream over the weekend, the ‘Roar’ singer was asked to rank three of her exes - Diplo, John Mayer and Orlando Bloom - based on how good they were in bed.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock/Tony DiMaio/SilverHub Diplo and Katy Perry

Unfortunately for Diplo, Katy put him at the bottom of the pile, but the DJ and producer found a way to make himself feel a little bit better about the situation.

After jokingly tweeting, “I don’t even remember having sex,” he added: “I won the bronze medal in sex Olympics.”

I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics 🥉 pic.twitter.com/RD2PanuCue — young ric flair 🌍 (@diplo) June 12, 2017

The Major Lazer star dated Katy in 2014, though reports of a split emerged just a few months later.

Katy’s stream gave fans a previously unseen level of insight into her life, with footage of her doing everything from brushing her teeth and sleeping, to performing a gig for competition winners, being shared as it happened.

James wasn’t the only celebrity guest either, as she also played charades with RuPaul (!), attempted a cook-along with Gordon Ramsay and did some yoga with ‘Modern Family’ actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Things also took a more serious turn on a number of occasions, with an emotional live therapy session and discussion about cultural appropriation.

Katy Perry