Katy Perry faced a backlash before the Grammys had even begun on Sunday (12 February), with a comment about Britney Spears that some have branded distasteful.

On her way into the ceremony, Katy stopped to speak to E!’s Ryan Seacrest, who asked her about what she’d been up to during her time off, prior to the release of her new single, ‘Chained To The Rhythm’.

She commented that she had been “taking care of her mental health” in her time off, before alluding to Britney’s past personal troubles when she joked: “[It’s been] fantastic… I haven’t shaved my head yet.”