Katy Perry gave her brand new single, ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, its live debut at the Grammys on Sunday night (12 February), in an exciting performance with political undertones.

Prior to the awards ceremony, Katy had teased that her new album campaign will see her putting forward what she’s dubbed “purposeful pop”.

She gave this its first outing at the Grammys, where she performed her new single while sporting a white suit, complete with rose-coloured glasses, as well as an armband which sported the message “persist”.