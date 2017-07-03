Katy Perry has seemingly taken a veiled swipe at Little Mix, with a subtle reference to the girl group in an interview.

The ‘I Kissed A Girl’ singer is currently promoting her fourth studio album, ‘Witness’, which she’s billed as “purposeful pop” for music fans in the current political climate.

Following the album’s release, she performed at Glastonbury festival for the first time, and sat down for an interview with the Sunday Times Culture magazine.

Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images Katy Perry

When asked what she thought of the heavy political messages being pushed at Glasto this year, she commented to the newspaper: “What? So Little Mix aren’t here?”

HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for Katy for further clarification.

Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images Little Mix

However, their political opinions haven’t always been received so warmly, such as earlier this year, when Jade Thirlwall commented that Prime Minister Theresa May had brought “a bit of girl power” to UK politics, which faced a backlash from some fans on social media.

Meanwhile, Katy’s performances of ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ at the beginning of 2017 featured unmistakeable political undertones, such as at the Brit Awards, when she included skeletons of Donald Trump and Theresa May holding hands.

Since then, she’s released singles ‘Bon Appetit’ and ‘Swish Swish’, the latter of which is thought to be a diss track in retaliation to Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’.

18 Times Little Mix Gave Us Friendship Goals