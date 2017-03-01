Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have seemed like the perfect celebrity couple, but things are officially over between them.
The pair have confirmed rumours they have split, following recent speculation about their relationship.
Their representatives issued a statement to Us Weekly, which read: “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”
Despite their split, the pair were pictured posing together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday (26 February) night.
“Katy didn’t spend much time with Orlando,” a source told People magazine. “They got together for a photo, but that was about it.”
But while the photo painted a picture of things being good between the former couple, an insider told InTouch Weekly that both parties have taken the split hard.
“Not long after Halloween, Orlando confessed to pals that he’d decided to end their relationship,” they said. “He claimed that he’s just not ready to get married and have babies.
“She said they were on different life paths and as much as she likes him, it’s time to move on.”
Katy and Orlando revealed they were together after rumours began at last year’s Golden Globes.
Reports they had split first emerged in November, but they were later pictured together over the Christmas period.