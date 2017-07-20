Katy Perry is recruiting a squad of her own for the upcoming music video for her latest single, ‘Swish Swish’.

Earlier this year, Katy unveiled the track, and quickly sparked speculation the song was her response to Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’, which was widely reported to be about her when it was first released in 2014.

Edward Berthelot via Getty Images Katy Perry

The ‘Bad Blood’ music video famously saw Taylor team up with a host of stars, with reports claiming that Katy is also calling upon some famous faces to join her in the ‘Swish Swish’ clip.

However, while Taylor’s efforts saw her joined by award-winning actresses, top models and A-list singers, Katy’s been thinking a little more outside the box with her cameos.

While reports previously claimed that she’d called on some queens from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ to join her, Perez Hilton has reported that Katy will co-star alongside Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson best known as ‘The Mountain’ in ‘Game Of Thrones’ and Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’.

HBO/Birdie Thompson/SIPA/Rob Latour/Rex/Shutterstock That's quite a crew

Radio presenter Rich Eisen also confirmed his involvement in the music video, revealing it will centre around a star-studded basketball game.

He said on his show: “I am playing an announcer of a basketball game. Celebrities are coaches in the game and there are celebrity participants.

“I don’t want to give [too much] away because I don’t know how much I’m allowed to give up…”

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jul 18, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

Katy previously drew on the song’s basketball-themed lyrics when she performed ‘Swish Swish’ on the Australian version of ‘The Voice’ earlier this month.

‘Swish Swish’ also features a guest rap from Nicki Minaj, whose verse is thought to refer to her own beef with Taylor, as well as her ongoing feud with fellow rapper Remy Ma.

