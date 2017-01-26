When you’re surrounded by glitzy frocks and show-stopping ballgowns, it can be hard to really make an impact on the red carpet, but the dress that really caught our eye was worn by Keith Lemon.

Rather than sticking to traditional red carpet attire at last night’s (25 January) National Television Awards, the TV personality - whose show ‘Celebrity Juice’ was up for the Best Entertainment Programme gong - turned the event into a fancy dress affair.

He made his way into the ceremony channelling Jennifer Grey in ‘Dirty Dancing’, complete with a curly wig, a baby pink dress and kitten heels.