    ENTERTAINMENT
    26/01/2017 12:44 GMT

    NTAs 2017: Keith Lemon And Paddy McGuinness Channel 'Dirty Dancing' On Red Carpet

    Nobody puts Keithy in the corner.

    When you’re surrounded by glitzy frocks and show-stopping ballgowns, it can be hard to really make an impact on the red carpet, but the dress that really caught our eye was worn by Keith Lemon.

    Rather than sticking to traditional red carpet attire at last night’s (25 January) National Television Awards, the TV personality - whose show ‘Celebrity Juice’ was up for the Best Entertainment Programme gong - turned the event into a fancy dress affair.

    He made his way into the ceremony channelling Jennifer Grey in ‘Dirty Dancing’, complete with a curly wig, a baby pink dress and kitten heels.

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    ﻿Wow

    Keith wasn’t on his own, though, as he had his very own Johnny in the form of Paddy McGuinness, who went full Swayze for the occasion.

    The two even went for the infamous ‘Dirty Dancing’ lift, and did a surprisingly adequate job of it.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    One look at them and we can't disguise, we've got hungry eyes

    Do we smell an ITV2 remake in the air? Watch this space…

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    We'll tell you something, this could be love

    Keith and Paddy weren’t the only stars making a splash on the NTAs red carpet, with ‘I’m A Celebrity’ star Carol Vorderman turning heads in a full glittering ensemble.

    Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright put on a loved-up display in front of the photographers outside the O2, while reigning Queen of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt made an impression in a bright pink jacket.

    The NTAs is also one of our showbiz highlights because it allows us to see Anne Hegerty from ‘The Chase’ ditch her traditional grey suit for a more red-carpet ready outfit, and she didn’t disappoint this year.

    NTAs Red Carpet 2017
