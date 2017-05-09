Kelvin MacKenzie will leave The Sun newspaper following his suspension for comments comparing a footballer with Nigerian heritage to a gorilla, according to multiple reports.

The former tabloid editor’s removal is part of a “clean up” by his boss Rupert Murdoch, the Financial Times said.

“Kelvin will not be employed by News [UK] for much longer,” a source involved in the leaving talks for MacKenzie told the paper.

The FT added that Sun journalists had told it the move was being driven by Rebekah Brooks, recently re-hired by News UK after being cleared of phone hacking charges.

Reports of MacKenzie’s departure were consistent with the BBC’s, whose Media Editor Amol Rajan said: “Now we know he will not be asked to contribute to the paper again”.