News UK suspended The Sun columnist Kelvin MacKenzie for expressing “wrong” and “unfunny” views about people from Liverpool.

MacKenzie’s column in which he called Everton footballer Ross Barkley a “gorilla” came the day before the 28th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

The Sun has been widely condemned for its coverage of the tragedy that resulted in the deaths of 96 people in April 1989.

The Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, reported MacKenzie to the police for what he sees as a “racial slur” against Barkley’s whose grandfather was born in Nigeria.

Merseyside Police are investigating the allegation.