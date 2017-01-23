Kendall Jenner made a case for wearing nipple pasties in public, on Saturday 21 January.
The supermodel stepped out in Paris, where she’s currently relaxing after walking in the Givenchy fashion show, wearing a sheer bodysuit and sparkling star-shaped nipple covers.
Which is all well and good, until you remember temperatures in the French capital only just made it above freezing this weekend - beauty is pain etc. etc.
The 21-year-old previously spoke out about her love for sheer outfits on her website.
“I don’t really see what the big deal is with going braless,” she wrote.
“I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts! That’s it!”
Rather her than us in these climes.