    19/05/2017 17:14 BST

    Kendall Jenner Stars In La Perla's Latest Lingerie Campaign, And It's A Floral Fantasy

    Just like Dorothy 🌈

    Kendall Jenner looks incredible in La Perla’s latest campaign, surrounded by a Pop Art-inspired English garden. 

    Modelling the brand’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection, the reality TV star channelled the character of Dorothy from the film classic ‘The Wizard of Oz’.

    Photographed by Mert & Marcus, and styled by La Perla’s Creative Director Julia Haart, the campaign is a floral fantasy. 

    La Perla / Mert & Marcus

    From a haute couture crystal embroidered dress and silk slips to vibrantly coloured swimwear, the supermodel showcased the new pieces amidst gigantic, colourful hibiscus, begonias, and tulips. 

    No sign of Toto though.

    La Perla / Mert Marcus
    La Perla / Mert Marcus

     

     

     

