Kendall Jenner Stars In La Perla's Latest Lingerie Campaign, And It's A Floral Fantasy

Kendall Jenner looks incredible in La Perla’s latest campaign, surrounded by a Pop Art-inspired English garden.
Modelling the brand’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection, the reality TV star channelled the character of Dorothy from the film classic ‘The Wizard of Oz’.
Photographed by Mert & Marcus, and styled by La Perla’s Creative Director Julia Haart, the campaign is a floral fantasy.
From a haute couture crystal embroidered dress and silk slips to vibrantly coloured swimwear, the supermodel showcased the new pieces amidst gigantic, colourful hibiscus, begonias, and tulips.
No sign of Toto though.