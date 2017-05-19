Kendall Jenner Stars In La Perla's Latest Lingerie Campaign, And It's A Floral Fantasy

Kendall Jenner looks incredible in La Perla’s latest campaign, surrounded by a Pop Art-inspired English garden.

Modelling the brand’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection, the reality TV star channelled the character of Dorothy from the film classic ‘The Wizard of Oz’.

Photographed by Mert & Marcus, and styled by La Perla’s Creative Director Julia Haart, the campaign is a floral fantasy.