Kendall Jenner Addresses Controversial Pepsi Advert For The First Time

Kendall Jenner has broken her silence on her controversial Pepsi ad campaign, which was pulled earlier this year.

Back in April, both Kendall and Pepsi faced a huge backlash over the clip, which saw the model making peace with a police officer at a protest by offering him a can of the soft drink.

The two-minute clip was met with a near-unanimous negative reaction, with many drawing comparisons to the Black Lives Matter movement, which has spawned many protests in recent years over police brutality towards young black people.

Others accused Pepsi of drawing on the current political climate to sell a product, without actually making a specific point, while also painting a privileged white woman as the hero of a generic protest.

In the past four months, Kendall has kept completely silent on the matter (reports at the time claimed that she’d refused point blank to answer questions about the controversy, with severe consequences for any journalist that tried to ask about it), though she’s now opened up in a teaser clip for the new series of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

Confiding in sister Kim Kardashian at the height of the backlash, a dejected Kendall declares: “It feels like my life is over.”

Kim then tells her she “made a mistake” in agreeing to sign up for the campaign, which is where the teaser clip cuts their conversation.

It had previously been suggested that the new series of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ would gloss over the incident, after Kim said that Kendall was keen for footage of her crying to be left on the cutting room floor.

