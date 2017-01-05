Kendall Jenner has revealed a dramatically different look on the January 2017 issue of V magazine.

The supermodel was shot by legendary photographer Mario Testino while pretending to have her derrière inked.

Jenner’s temporary body art - a large green snake - is the handiwork of tattoo artist Jenai Chin, who hand-painted on the design.

V Magazine

In the accompanying interview, the 21-year-old reveals why Rihanna - famously a fan of tattoos - is her style icon.

“She managers to pull everything off,” Jenner said. “She can do no fashion wrong!”

V Magazine

Jenner isn’t the only supermodel to star on a cover. In fact, there are six - Joan Smalls, Amber Valletta, Lara Stone, Ellen Rosa and Carolyn Murphy.

The issue, titled ‘V105’ will be available at vmagazine.com from Thursday 12 January, and limited copies will come with exclusive temporary tattoos of the models drawn by Chin.

