Kendall and Kylie Jenner have learned the hard way not to mess with things that belong to other people.

The sisters have issued an apology after coming under a lot of fire for promoting a new range of “vintage” t-shirts featuring iconic music designs for artists including Metallica and the Notorious B.I.G.

Not content with simply appropriating the musicians’ images the designs took things one step further - by superimposing Kendall and Kylie’s faces over the images

Hands up who could have guessed the sort of response this would receive.