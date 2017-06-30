Kendall and Kylie Jenner have learned the hard way not to mess with things that belong to other people.
The sisters have issued an apology after coming under a lot of fire for promoting a new range of “vintage” t-shirts featuring iconic music designs for artists including Metallica and the Notorious B.I.G.
Not content with simply appropriating the musicians’ images the designs took things one step further - by superimposing Kendall and Kylie’s faces over the images
Hands up who could have guessed the sort of response this would receive.
After the Jenners shared photos of the range on Instagram on Wednesday 28 June, they were called out by Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace.
“I am not sure who told Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner that they had the right to do this,” she wrote.
“The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me.
“I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting and exploitation at its worst.”
The estate’s lawyer also told TMZ that he had given the Jenners a deadline of 5pm on Friday to stop selling the designs or face a lawsuit.
Jeff Jampol, manager of the Doors and the Jim Morrison estate, told Rolling Stone a cease-and-desist letter had been sent to the sisters.
“This is a case of people who fashion themselves as celebrities who are famous for being well-known but don’t actually do anything, trying to utilise and steal and capitalise on the legacies of those who actually did do something and created amazing art and messages,” he said.
“It’s ironic, at least, and criminal, at worst, both morally, ethically and artistically.”
Sharon Osbourne, also criticised the Jenner’s for a top bearing Ozzy’s face:.
On Thursday 29 June, the Jenners deleted images of the designs from their social media feeds and posted matching apologies on Twitter, saying that the designs “were not well thought out”.
“We deeply apologise to anyone that has been upset and/or offended especially to families of the the artists,” the apology read.
“We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway [sic].
“We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.”