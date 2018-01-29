Kendrick Lamar, U2 and David Chapelle might seem like an unlikely team, but they joined forces on Sunday night (28 January) to kick off the Grammy Awards with a politically charged performance.

The rapper - who was among the most nominated artist at this year’s Grammys, with seven nods - opened the show with a performance showcasing several songs from his recent critically acclaimed album, ‘DAMN’.

Opening on a scene of soldiers marching in front of the American flag, Kendrick took centre stage to perform his song ‘XXX’, before the screens behind him suddenly showed the message: “This is a satire by Kendrick Lamar.”