A Kent secondary school has caused outrage after reportedly threatening to punish a student if he shaves his head to raise money for a cancer charity. “Furious” mum Abigail Phillips claims that Maplesden Noakes School in Maidstone told her son Raif Valery he would be placed in isolation if he removed all of his hair, with the secondary’s uniform code describing the style as “extreme” and “not permitted”. “Where a pupil repeatedly refuses to comply with school uniform policy, even if they do not otherwise display poor behaviour, there will be an appropriate consequence,” the policy reads.

Philips wrote online: “I’m furious that a school, an organisation which should be supporting children and encouraging them to be decent citizens, believes they can impose rules on his fund raising intentions.” According to the midwife, the school told her that 15-year-old Valery must shave his head at the start of the school holidays to give it time to grow back and that it must be no shorter than a grade 3. At least one other teenage boy has been taken out of classes until his hair grows back following a charity head shave, KentOnline reported. Phillips has now launched a petition demanding the school allows her son to shave his head as part of Macmillan’s Brave To Shave campaign. The petition, which has been signed more than 200 times, details how the Year 11 student has already raised £250 for the cancer charity. It continues: “However, The Maplesden Noakes School have told him if he goes ahead with this he will be put into internal isolation until his hair grows back.

Changeorg Valery has raised £250 for Macmillan