It’s no secret that Kesha has had a turbulent time and she’s currently making a musical comeback with her first solo material since 2012.

Kesha has revealed a new song, ‘Learn To Let Go’, alongside an explanation of how the song’s title has become one of her “mantras over the last few years”.

The essay accompanying the track has been published on HuffPost US and it sees the singer explaining how ‘Learn to Learn’ is “more than a song title”.

She writes: “As much as our past creates who we are, we can’t let it define us or hold us back.

“And especially if you’ve been through something hard, and we all have, you can’t hold on to resentment because it’s like a poison. You have to learn to let go of those bad feelings and move forward.

“The only way to truly evolve is to let the past be the past and move forward with an open heart. If you let your demons haunt you, they will haunt you forever.

“Learn from your mistakes but don’t dwell on them, and if you feel like someone has wronged you, let that be their problem ― not yours.”