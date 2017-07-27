Kesha has revealed a new song, ‘Learn To Let Go’, alongside an explanation of how the song’s title has become one of her “mantras over the last few years”.
It’s no secret that Kesha has had a turbulent time and she’s currently making a musical comeback with her first solo material since 2012.
The essay accompanying the track has been published on HuffPost US and it sees the singer explaining how ‘Learn to Learn’ is “more than a song title”.
She writes: “As much as our past creates who we are, we can’t let it define us or hold us back.
“And especially if you’ve been through something hard, and we all have, you can’t hold on to resentment because it’s like a poison. You have to learn to let go of those bad feelings and move forward.
“The only way to truly evolve is to let the past be the past and move forward with an open heart. If you let your demons haunt you, they will haunt you forever.
“Learn from your mistakes but don’t dwell on them, and if you feel like someone has wronged you, let that be their problem ― not yours.”
Kesha also explains that the track was one of the first ones she wrote for her upcoming album, ‘Rainbow’, while the video incorporates old family home videos, which were filmed by her aunt.
The first cut from ‘Rainbow’, titled ‘Praying’, was also accompanied by an essay, in which Kesha spoke powerfully about leaving darkness behind.
“This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you,” she wrote. “It’s a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It’s also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal.”
The singer spent much of 2016 embroiled in a high-profile legal battle to get out of a contract with music producer Dr Luke, who she had accused of sexual and emotional abuse over a long period, claims which he vehemently denied throughout the case.
Her return to music has been lauded by fans and critics alike, with Billboard’s reviewer writing: “It would be hard for even the biggest pop agnostic to not be rendered speechless by Kesha’s new video and song.”
Watch the ‘Learn To Let Go’ video above and read Kesha’s full blog here. ‘Rainbow’ is set for release on Friday 11 August.