Several well-known LGBT+ stars have spoken out against Kevin Spacey after he responded to accusations that he made sexual advances towards the actor Anthony Rapp when he was a minor. On Sunday, the ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ star, revealed the two-time Oscar-winner tried to sexually assault him at his home when he was 14 years old.

Rex Kevin Spacey, Anthony Rapp

He told BuzzFeed: “He was trying to seduce me. I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.” In response, the ‘House Of Cards’ star took the opportunity to come out as gay in a statement addressing the allegations, which has caused outrage in the LGBT+ community.

Many have accused the 58-year-old actor of attempting to strategically deflect the allegation levelled against him by revealing he’s gay. Several gay stars, including actress Rosie O’Donnell, comedian Wanda Sykes and ‘Star Trek’ actors Zachary Quinto and George Takei have all slammed the actor over his statement. American actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell took to Twitter to compare Spacey to disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, claiming “we all knew about you”.

EMPICS Entertainment Rosie O'Donnell

She tweeted: “U don’t remember the incident - 30 years ago? - fuck u kevin - like Harvey we all knew about u - I hope more men come forward”.

u don't remember the incident - 30 years ago? - fuck u kevin - like Harvey we all knew about u - I hope more men come forward @KevinSpacey — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 30, 2017

When she was quizzed by another Twitter user about why she stayed quiet if she knew about the allegations levelled at Spacey, she insisted “no one knew the details” but knew he was “a creepy man”.

no one knew details - like harvey - but u knew both were creepy men with reps that said so - — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 30, 2017

Rosie’s thoughts were echoed by fellow actress and comedian Wanda Sykes, who tweeted: “No no no no no! You do not get to “choose” to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks!”

No no no no no! You do not get to “choose” to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks! https://t.co/xJDGAxDjxz — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) October 30, 2017

‘Star Trek’ actor Zachary Quinto, who starred alongside Spacey in the 2011 thriller ‘Margin Call’, also took to Twitter to issue a statement of his own.

He wrote: “It is deeply sad and troubling that this is how Kevin Spacey has chosen to come out. “Not by standing up as a point of pride — in the light of all his many awards and accomplishments — thus inspiring tens of thousands of struggling LGBTQ kids around the world. But as a calculated manipulation to deflect attention from a very serious accusation that he attempted to molest one.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Zachary Quinto

He continued: “I am sorry to hear of Anthony Rapp’s experience and subsequent suffering. “And I am sorry that Kevin only saw fit to acknowledge his truth when he thought it would serve him — just as his denial served him for so many years. May Anthony Rapp’s vice be the one which is amplified here. Victims’ voices are the ones that deserve to be heard.” Other high-profile gay celebs praised the actor for his statement:

I couldn’t have said it better myself. https://t.co/ZjwQ6fieKC — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) October 30, 2017

Well said Zach https://t.co/c0HdvT2h1w — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 30, 2017

Another ‘Star Trek’ star, George Takei, also spoke out to slam Spacey’s “abuse of power” in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

PA Archive/PA Images George Takei