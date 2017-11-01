The Old Vic has issued a statement following an allegation of sexual harassment made against its former Artistic Director, Kevin Spacey.
On Monday (30 October), Kevin apologised to actor Anthony Rapp, who accused the actor of attempting to seduce him at a party when he was 14 years old.
Anthony told Buzzfeed that the ’House Of Cards’ actor was ”was trying to seduce me… I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually”.
Now, the Old Vic - where Kevin was Artistic Director for 11 years - has released a statement on the latter.
It reads (via the Guardian): “The Old Vic would like to respond to recent media reports by making it clear that we are deeply dismayed to hear the allegations ... against Kevin Spacey, who was artistic director from 2004-15.
“Inappropriate behaviour by anyone working at The Old Vic is completely unacceptable. We aim to foster a safe and supportive environment without prejudice, harassment or bullying of any sort, at any level, as set out in our joint statement with the theatre industry on 23 October.
“We want our employees to feel confident, valued and proud to be part of the Old Vic family. Any behaviour we become aware of [that] contravenes these goals will not be tolerated.”
They then ask anyone who feels they have experienced harassment or abuse while working to contact them, adding: “If you have been connected with the Old Vic or in our employment and feel you have a complaint that you were unable to raise, please contact us on confidential@oldvictheatre.com.
“Any experience shared will be treated in the utmost confidence and with sensitivity. We have appointed external advisers to help us deal with any information received.”
Elsewhere, Netflix confirmed that production on ‘House Of Cards’ season six has halted “indefinitely” following Anthony’s statement and the show’s creator has separately addressed the accusations.
Spacey has also faced criticism over the fact he chose to come out as a gay man in his response to Broadway actor Anthony’s interview.