The Old Vic has issued a statement following an allegation of sexual harassment made against its former Artistic Director, Kevin Spacey. On Monday (30 October), Kevin apologised to actor Anthony Rapp, who accused the actor of attempting to seduce him at a party when he was 14 years old. Anthony told Buzzfeed that the ’House Of Cards’ actor was ”was trying to seduce me… I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually”.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Kevin Spacey

Now, the Old Vic - where Kevin was Artistic Director for 11 years - has released a statement on the latter. It reads (via the Guardian): “The Old Vic would like to respond to recent media reports by making it clear that we are deeply dismayed to hear the allegations ... against Kevin Spacey, who was artistic director from 2004-15.

“Inappropriate behaviour by anyone working at The Old Vic is completely unacceptable. We aim to foster a safe and supportive environment without prejudice, harassment or bullying of any sort, at any level, as set out in our joint statement with the theatre industry on 23 October. “We want our employees to feel confident, valued and proud to be part of the Old Vic family. Any behaviour we become aware of [that] contravenes these goals will not be tolerated.”

FABIAN MATZERATH via Getty Images Spacey in 2003, shortly before his Old Vic role was announced