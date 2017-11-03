The Oscar-winning actor’s publicist Staci Wolfe has confirmed to Vulture that she will no longer be representing Stacey, following the allegations, while “a source close” to the ‘House Of Cards’ star told them that talent agency CAA has also chosen to part ways with him .

Kevin Spacey has reportedly been dropped by both his publicist and talent agency, after multiple came forward to accuse him of varying levels of sexual harassment.

Accusations against Spacey were made public earlier this week, when actor Anthony Rapp described an alleged incident which transpired between the two of them when he was just 14 years old.

Spacey responded to the allegations in a statement on his Twitter page, in which he admitted he didn’t recall the events described, but offered his “sincerest apologies” for “what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour”.

He also came under fire for taking this moment to publicly acknowledge that he was “choosing to live his life as a gay man”, which was perceived by some prominent figures in the LGBT+ community as a way of “deflecting” from the accusations.

Since then, several more people have shared their own experiences of Spacey, including several crew members who worked with him on the hit Netflix series ‘House Of Cards’.

One production assistant described working on the show as a “toxic environment”, alleging that he was once fondled by Spacey in a car without his consent, and later cornered in his trailer.

After the allegations came to light, it was confirmed that production on the upcoming sixth and final series of ‘House Of Cards’ - in which Spacey stars as corrupt politician Frank Underwood - had been suspended indefinitely.