KFC Crisis Battle Of Puns Threatens To Distract From Actual Job Losses

The restaurant’s Twitter account announced the news yesterday with jovial tweets playing on an age-old joke.

Problems arose at the weekend after the chain switched its delivery contract from Bidvest Logistics to DHL, forcing the majority of its 900 outlets in Britain to shut .

The ongoing KFC crisis that has seen fried chicken fans across the country left bereft of their favourite meal has descended into a battle of puns between the fast food giant and a union trying to highlight the real-life consequences for hundreds of staff.

The Colonel has an update…🐓🛣🚦 More info - https://t.co/mLELSs6TaY pic.twitter.com/WEOz6jExHC

Since then the public reaction has been one of comical dismay.

*opens coat* 'I've got popcorn chicken, zinger burgers and big bottles of Fanta. Bargain Buckets? Come back in half an hour mate, twenty quid, no questions asked...' #KFCCrisis pic.twitter.com/fkFXowUf0T

But a statement from the GMB Union spells out the human cost of the crisis - 255 jobs lost and KFC staff around the country not being paid.

Unfortunately, they chose to highlight this in a press release riddled with chicken puns.

Mick Rix, GMB National Officer said: ”We tried to warn KFC this decision would have consequences – well now the chickens are coming home to roost.

“Bidvest are specialists – a food distribution firm with years of experience. DHL are scratching around for any work they can get, and undercut them.

“It’s an absolute cock up. KFC are left with hundreds of restaurants closed while DHL try and run the whole operation out of one distribution centre – where conditions are an utter shambles.

“Three weeks ago KFC knew they had made a terrible mistake, but by then it was too late.

“KFC’s bird-brained decision has caused untold misery to customers, to Bidvest workers and restaurant staff who are not being paid.

“Now they’ve been left with egg on their face.”