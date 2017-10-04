British model Chloe Ayling has defended profiting from her alleged kidnapping ordeal by being paid for television interviews and writing a book.

The 20-year-old claims she was snatched, drugged and held hostage for six days by a group calling itself Black Death after being lured to a fake modelling shoot in Milan in July.

But she has attracted criticism for the way she has handled herself in the media since the incident, with some accusing her of inventing the events in Italy as a publicity stunt.