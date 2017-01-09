A five-year-old outsmarted us all by finding a way to watch programmes on his iPad hands-free while laying down.
The impressive boy used the glass coffee table in his lounge then laid underneath it in what can only be described as the Best. Idea. Ever.
It took his dad a minute of wondering why his son was horizontal on the floor, before realising he was, in fact, a genius.
