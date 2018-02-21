Kids Of Colour: Race, Identity And Culture In Modern Britain

I have worked with young people for a while now. Through my time I’ve had to deal with conversations like ‘did phones exist when you were a kid Roxy?’, and disbelief that Craig David is actually having a comeback, not a breakthrough. However, the most interesting conversations for me have been those around identity and race.

I have been a part of, and overheard, young people of colour talk openly and with frustration about the society they live in, a society that still throws challenges their way because of their race, and is rife with inequality. In recent weeks, I’ve listened to young people talk about cultural appropriation, colourism, and racism at school; as well their pride in their culture and race (heightened by the release of Black Panther, which has allowed me to see young people’s hope soar).

I get to hear these conversations and experiences often, and in their most transparent nature. Others do not. Yes, my advantages are clear, I spend a lot of time supporting young people. But I think I am also at an advantage because of the colour of my own skin, something that by default helps these stories come out naturally, and with knowledge that they will be released to an environment that is accepting. If you are not a person of colour, there can be a wall.