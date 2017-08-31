Kim Kardashian has taken aim at President Donald Trump , claiming she finds things are “reverting backwards” since he took office earlier this year.

The reality star even suggested that four-year-old North West would be a better candidate for POTUS, in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia .

Describing the current political climate as “really scary”, she explained: “Anyone can run the US better [than Trump]. My daughter would be better.

Kim was previously criticised for remaining silent in the lead-up to the US election last year, before eventually publishing an open letter on her website in which she endorsed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton .

Kim didn’t mention the fact that her husband, Kanye West, revealed he “would have voted for Trump” following the election result last year, though she did mention the fact she doesn’t follow Trump on Twitter.

Given Trump’s propensity to reply to most of the celebrities who criticise him, from Meryl Streep and Madonna to Kathy Griffin and the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’, we’ll be keeping a close eye on his Twitter page in the next couple of days…

Read Kim’s full interview in the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia .

