Kim Kardashian has proven the nearly-naked wedding dress trend is showing no sign of slowing down in 2017.

The reality star was spotted wearing a sheer lace dress while heading to the set of ‘Ocean’s Eight’ in New York on Monday 16 January, where she reportedly made a cameo in the film’s Met Gala scene.

Ok, so technically Kardashian’s outfit isn’t bridal wear (it’s Givenchy couture from Autumn/Winter 2010), but the white gown could definitely double up as a Big Day dress.