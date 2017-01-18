All Sections
    18/01/2017 10:59 GMT

    Kim Kardashian Makes A Case For The Naked Wedding Dress At 'Ocean's Eight' Filming

    Plus Kendall Jenner too.

    Kim Kardashian has proven the nearly-naked wedding dress trend is showing no sign of slowing down in 2017.

    The reality star was spotted  wearing a sheer lace dress while heading to the set of ‘Ocean’s Eight’ in New York on Monday 16 January, where she reportedly made a cameo in the film’s Met Gala scene.

    Ok, so technically Kardashian’s outfit isn’t bridal wear (it’s Givenchy couture from Autumn/Winter 2010), but the white gown could definitely double up as a Big Day dress.

    Robert Kamau via Getty Images

    Props for the complementing faux fur jacket, too. Could this be a new animal-friendly fashion direction for Kardashian?

    In case one wedding dress wasn’t enough, the star was joined by little sister Kendall Jenner, who also looked uber-bridal in an ivory lace haute couture gown by Elie Saab.

    NCP/Star Max via Getty Images

    Let us guess. The fake Met Gala theme was ‘weddings’, right? 

