All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    16/01/2018 12:28 GMT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Kim Wall Case Sees Inventor Peter Madsen Charged With Murder

    Prosecutors to seek life imprisonment.

    TT News Agency / Reuters
    Kim Wall died after going to a submarine trip with Peter Madsen

    Inventor Peter Madsen has been charged with murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall during a trip on his private submarine, a Danish prosecutor has said.

    Confirming the charges on Tuesday, Jakob Buch-Jepsen said that the case is “very unusual and extremely gross”. 

    Police said Madsen may have killed Wall on board his homebuilt submarine by cutting her throat or by strangulation. 

    Madsen is charged with murder as well as indecent handling of a corpse for disposing of Wall’s body.

    According to the charge sheet, Madsen is accused of “prior planning and preparation”, the Copenhagen Post reported. The newspaper said prosecutors were seeking life imprisonment for Madsen when the matter goes to trial in March.

    Scanpix Denmark / Reuters
    The inventor Peter Madsen after he was rescued in August 2017

    Madsen has also been charged with two counts of severe violation of the Act on Safety at Sea, with the recommendation that his submarine, Nautilus, should be confiscated and destructed.

    Madsen claims Wall died accidentally inside the submarine while he was on deck during the excursion in August last year. 

    He has, however, admitted throwing her body parts into the sea.

    Wall, a 30-year-old freelance journalist who was researching a story on the entrepreneur and aerospace engineer, went missing after he took her out to sea in his 17-metre (56-foot) submarine.

    MORE:newsMurder and Manslaughterkim wallpeter madsen