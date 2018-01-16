Inventor Peter Madsen has been charged with murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall during a trip on his private submarine, a Danish prosecutor has said.

Confirming the charges on Tuesday, Jakob Buch-Jepsen said that the case is “very unusual and extremely gross”.

Police said Madsen may have killed Wall on board his homebuilt submarine by cutting her throat or by strangulation.

Madsen is charged with murder as well as indecent handling of a corpse for disposing of Wall’s body.

According to the charge sheet, Madsen is accused of “prior planning and preparation”, the Copenhagen Post reported. The newspaper said prosecutors were seeking life imprisonment for Madsen when the matter goes to trial in March.