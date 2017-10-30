A Danish inventor has admitted dismembering a Swedish journalist and dumping her body parts in the sea, but insists he did not kill her.

Peter Madsen is charged with murdering Kim Wall in his home-made submarine in August. He denies the charge and told police she died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside the submarine while he was on the deck of the vessel.

Wall’s headless torso was found washed ashore in Copenhagen. Her limbs and skull were located separately.