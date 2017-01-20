While Kim Woodburn is currently getting into arguments with basically anyone who crosses her path in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, it seems she’s also involved in an ongoing feud with her former co-star Aggie MacKenzie in the outside world.

For six years, Kim presented ‘Who Clean Is Your House?’ with Aggie, inadvertently becoming one of British TV’s most memorable duos of the time in the process.

However, it has been reported since the show ended in 2009, Kim and Aggie have had a “crazy” falling out.