While Kim Woodburn is currently getting into arguments with basically anyone who crosses her path in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, it seems she’s also involved in an ongoing feud with her former co-star Aggie MacKenzie in the outside world.
For six years, Kim presented ‘Who Clean Is Your House?’ with Aggie, inadvertently becoming one of British TV’s most memorable duos of the time in the process.
However, it has been reported since the show ended in 2009, Kim and Aggie have had a “crazy” falling out.
Kim’s former co-star Mike Chalut told The Sun: “[The fall-out] was really, really bad. There are two sides to that story, but it’s not my story to tell. Crazy stuff went down.
“I don’t think her and Aggie are the best of friends. Those two are just like night and day. I’m just happy to say that I was Kim’s favourite co-star.”
After the conclusion of ‘How Clean Is Your House?’, Kim went on to appear as a contestant on ‘I’m A Celebrity’, making it all the way through to the final despite - you guessed it! - several clashes with fellow contestants.
Last year, she appeared on the BBC show ‘Famous, Rich And Homeless’, which saw Kim and a handful of other stars living on the streets to try and better understand the plight of homeless people in the UK.
Her time on the show was marred with controversy after (*sigh*) a row with a homeless young woman, who she told: “Some people are a waste of my time and space and will be on the street forever, ‘cause you can’t be bothered.”
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.